After teasing us in white bikini, Disha Patani now flaunts her sexy body in a black bikini by the beach. It is the same spot where Tiger Shroff posed yesterday and now his lady love too posted a picture. The couple is currently in Sri Lanka.

Check out the picture which Disha captioned as: "Heaven"

Heaven☀️ A post shared by disha patani (paatni) (@dishapatani) on Jan 1, 2018 at 8:18pm PST

Disha raised the temperature with her hotness when she posed in a white bikini at a beach, while Tiger was seen twinning with her rumoured girlfriend in white when he struck a pose in boxer briefs showing off his pumped up muscular body.

Son of a ? A post shared by Tiger Shroff (@tigerjackieshroff) on Jan 1, 2018 at 1:19am PST

☀️? A post shared by disha patani (paatni) (@dishapatani) on Dec 29, 2017 at 10:31pm PST

On the work front, Disha Patani and Tiger Shroff are teaming up together to set the silver screen on fire with their sizzling chemistry in their upcoming film Baaghi 2. Directed by Ahmed Khan, the film also stars Manoj Bajpayee and Prateik Babbar in pivotal roles. It is scheduled to release on April 27, 2018.

Talking about their relationship, according to a report in Deccan Chronicle, the makers feel that the freshness of Tiger and Disha's pairing will take a hit.

However, Disha refuted the reports as baseless speculation. "No, nobody has any problem with that. I don't think this is going to affect the film. The story is what takes a film forward," she told the publication.