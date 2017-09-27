Fans were excited when Shruti Haasan was supposed to be the lead actress of Sanghamitra, which was said to be the next big thing after Baahubali. Shruti and her team, in fact, launched the first look poster at Cannes 2017. But the South Indian beauty later walked out of the project.

Due to some creative differences, Shruti and the makers of Sanghamitra left each other. Now, the makers are in search of a lead actress.

A few days ago, there were reports that Bollywood diva Disha Patani was offered the South movie. Though there has been no official confirmation of her signing the dotted lines, reports suggest that she has been offered way more money than Shruti.

"She was offered a huge price for the film. It's something terrific for an actress who has just done a cameo in a Hindi film. The makers were ready to pay her way more than what they were paying Shruti while she was on board," a source told DNA.

Disha, who is one movie old in Bollywood, should grab this opportunity as it is quite rare for the newbies to get such offers.

Meanwhile, the actress is busy shooting for Baaghi 2 along with her rumoured boyfriend Tiger Shroff. It will be her second Bollywood flick after M.S. Dhoni The Untold Story.

While Disha has hesitated to speak about her personal life and Tiger Shroff, the actor has always given hints about their relationship.

Tiger recently confessed his love for Disha. In an interview with Hindustan Times, the actor said: "Frankly, I've not bothered to clarify and I don't read the [news] papers much. But yes, I really enjoy my time with her [Disha] whenever we get to spend some time."

"She's a great person and I can relate to her [in many ways] because she's very much like me in the sense that she's not the social kind and is very into herself. She's sort of an introvert just like me and is here to work."