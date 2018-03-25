Tiger Shroff is trending all over ever since the trailer of his upcoming film Baaghi 2 was released online. And honestly, it was all about Tiger and no one else. Not even his rumored girlfriend Disha Patani, as she appeared only in a couple of shots in the trailer.

While the makers are apparently focusing the most on Tiger to promote the film, Disha is said to be not happy with the actor getting all the limelight.

Disha is also reportedly upset with the fact that despite being the leading lady of the film and a trained dancer, she doesn't even have a solo track in the movie.

"Things are is not well between them. During the promotions of the film, Disha and Tiger had a fight. She is apparently unhappy with Tiger getting all the limelight. She is also upset because despite being a trained dancer, she doesn't have a solo track in the movie," a source was quoted as saying by Mid-Day.

Earlier, it was also reported that Disha regularly keeps checking Tiger's phone as she doesn't want her rumored boyfriend to interact with other actresses. She apparently has been bossing over Tiger and controlling him.

"This is Tiger's first relationship and he's crazy about Disha. She, on the other hand, keeps a tab on his moves. She allegedly checks his phone regularly and has also given him a diktat to talk to his female co-stars only when he is on the sets. She has also told him that she doesn't appreciate him liking another actress' pictures on Instagram," a source was quoted as saying by DNA.

The source further added, "He has changed completely. Disha is extremely possessive about him. Her behavior has ticked off most of Tiger's friends."

Baaghi 2 will bring Tiger and Disha together for the first time on the silver screen. Directed by Ahmed Khan, the movie is all set to hit the theatres March 30, 2018.