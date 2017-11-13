Tiger Shroff and Disha Patani, who never fail to impress their fans, are steaming up the internet flaunting their droolworthy hot bods on their respective Instagram handles.

Tiger and Disha, who are quite active on the social media platform, recently shared some of their hottest pictures with fans. While Disha Patani unbuttoned herself during her photoshoot for Maxim, Tiger, on the other hand, went shirtless showing off his all pumped up self to the camera.

❤️ A post shared by disha patani (paatni) (@dishapatani) on Nov 12, 2017 at 2:27am PST

#zoningin #baaghi2 #nolimits A post shared by Tiger Shroff (@tigerjackieshroff) on Nov 13, 2017 at 2:44am PST

There is no doubt that Tiger and Disha are one of the fittest onscreen couples in Bollywood and their Instagram handles are a proof of that.

Coming sooon ? @maxim.india picture by the mosttt talented @nicksaglimbeni Makeup @flaviagiumua hair @marcepedrozo ❤️❤️? A post shared by disha patani (paatni) (@dishapatani) on Nov 7, 2017 at 7:22pm PST

A post shared by Tiger Shroff (@tigerjackieshroff) on Nov 7, 2017 at 11:03pm PST

Recently, after wrapping up the first schedule of Baaghi 2, the two fitness freaks are seen flaunting their chiselled backs while Disha rests her elbow on Tiger's broad shoulders.

Tiger and Disha, who are rumoured to be dating each other, are currently busy shooting for their upcoming film Baaghi 2. While we got a glimpse of Tiger Shroff's rugged look, the makers are yet to unveil Disha Patani's look in the film.

In the first instalment, Tiger was seen in a rebellious avatar kicking the butts of the bad guys along with his on-screen lady love played by Shraddha Kapoor. But now the actor has decided to take his acting talent a notch higher where he will be seen playing the role of the father of a seven-year-old girl in the second instalment.

In Baaghi 2, Tiger will be teaming up with Disha Patani for the first time on screen. Earlier, the rumoured lovebirds were seen together in music video Befikra where they showcased their lovely chemistry.

Directed by Ahmed Khan, Baaghi 2 marks the third collaboration of Tiger and producer Sajid Nadiadwala. The two had worked together for Heropanti and Baaghi earlier. Both the movies were box office hits.