Disha Patani seems to be one of the favourite celebrities for haters to target on social media. The gorgeous actress recently raised the temperature when she flaunted her body in a bikini by the beach.

But it seems it didn't go down well with a few followers, who swamped Disha's post with derogatory remarks. The moral police blatantly went on to shame her for the photo.

Disha Patani, Tiger Shroff got secretly married? Video leaked online

The MS Dhoni: An Untold Story actress was in November last year slut-shamed online for her sultry avatar in a photo shoot for Maxim.

Actresses like Deepika Padukone and Priyanka Chopra have also been victims of online trolling for their choice of clothing.

Disha's swimwear picture is reportedly from her trip to Sri Lanka with rumoured beau Tiger Shroff. Besides this, the actress has posted several other images from her holiday.

On the work front, Disha Patani and Tiger Shroff are teaming up to set the silver screen on fire with their sizzling chemistry in their upcoming film Baaghi 2. Directed by Ahmed Khan, the film also stars Manoj Bajpayee and Prateik Babbar. It is scheduled to release on April 27, 2018.

Talking about their relationship, the makers apparently told Deccan Chronicle they feel the freshness of Tiger and Disha's pairing will take a hit.

However, Disha refuted the reports and said these were baseless speculation. "No, nobody has any problem with that. I don't think this is going to affect the film. The story is what takes a film forward," she told the publication.

Check out some nasty comments on Instagram:

king_krishna_gupta: Kuchh to sarm Karo mummy papa dekhenge to kya bolenge

singhpooja64551: Kapde pahnker hi achhi lagti h

rahul_809b: Kuch kha le hanger jaisa lag ri h ...isse accha to bhojpuri actress ko Dekh k mja aa jata h

anurag_gautam: 143I unfollow you disha patani ji sorry

_._evil__lord___.___: Randii ban ja achii kamai ho jayegi

naru_patil_: npPlz don't Post pics... Its vulgar pic...

harsh_yadav2711: Jo heroin Ava kapda paherti hoy to baki chokari uo to pahera vani j 6 ne Tara jeva kapda

mraashishmishra43: Why u always pose at bikini just wear cloth girl body are diamond which is kept in locker nor someone will take away