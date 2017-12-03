Disha Patani and Tiger Shroff are teaming up together to set the silver screen on fire with their sizzling chemistry in their upcoming film Baaghi 2. While the rumoured lovebirds are often seen showing their fondness towards each other during their outings, reports are doing the rounds that the makers of Baaghi 2 are unhappy with their lead pair spending a lot of time together.

However, Disha has refuted the reports and firmly believes that there is no one who is getting bothered about their never-ending PDA.

"No, nobody has any problem with that. I don't think this is going to affect the film. The story is what takes a film forward," Disha was quoted as saying by Deccan Chronicle.

Tiger Shroff and Disha Patani have always remained tight-lipped about their rumoured relationship. Recently, the two were seen walking hand-in-hand and even greeted everyone together at the Ambani residence, Antila in Mumbai.

Apparently, Tiger's mother Ayesha Shroff has also settled her "differences" with Disha. Ayesha now believes that the MS Dhoni actress will make for a good life partner to her son. The two women get along with each other very well, as per the reports.

On the work front, after her successful stint in MS Dhoni biopic, Disha Patani is currently shooting for her second outing Baaghi 2 wherein she will be seen sharing space with her rumoured boyfriend Tiger Shroff.

In the first instalment, Tiger was seen in a rebellious avatar kicking the butts of the bad guys along with his on-screen lady love played by Shraddha Kapoor. But now the actor has decided to take his acting talent a notch higher where he will be seen playing the role of the father of a seven-year-old girl in the second instalment.

Directed by Ahmed Khan, the movie is slated to release on April 27, 2018.