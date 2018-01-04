Rumoured couple Disha Patani and Tiger Shroff are spending quality time in Sri Lanka and posting amazing pictures on social media. As they are enjoying their getaway, a video of the two getting married has been leaked online.

Did they secretly tie the knot? Is it another Anushka Sharma-Virat Kohli story?

Before you let your imaginations run wild, let us tell you the truth. The video is a sequence from their upcoming movie Baaghi 2.

Recently, photos of Tiger's daredevil chase sequence from the movie were doing the rounds on social media. Now, a video has been leaked, in which the same sequence is there, followed by a scene where Tiger puts a 'jaimala' around Disha's neck.

Watch the video here:

Fans hope this scene comes true in real life as well. Though the duo has not admitted to their relationship in public, it is quite obvious that they are dating.

Baaghi 2 is Disha and Tiger's first movie together and fans are eagerly waiting to see their chemistry on-screen. One will again get to see some high octane action sequences of Tiger in the movie.

Director Ahmed Khan was quite aware of Tiger's potential, he decided to put his abilities to test while shooting for the breathtaking chase sequence. The chase scene actually came in news because it looked quite breathtaking to the audience.

"(Ahmed) Khan turned to Shah Rukh Khan and Sunny Deol's chase sequence in Yash Chopra's Darr (1993) for inspiration, and action director duo Ram-Lakshman brought Khan's vision to life. A special traffic coordinator was also roped in. It took the unit three months, five recces and several storyboarding sessions to pull it off," a source told Mid-Day.

Baaghi 2 is set to release on March 30 this year.