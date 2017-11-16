Disha Patani's sultry avatar in her recent photo shoot for Maxim has taken the internet by storm. While there were millions of her fans who praised the actress for her electrifying beauty, there were haters who unfortunately might never learn to appreciate someone's hardwork.

Yes, Disha got trolled and slut-shamed for her bold pictures that she has been sharing with her fans on her Instagram page recently.

Trolls swarmed Disha's Instagram post with lewd and nasty comments. Acting as moral police on the internet, they blatantly went on to call her a prostitute and shamed her for the photograph.

❤️ @maxim.india #DishaPataniXMaxim Photographed by @nicksaglimbeni A post shared by disha patani (paatni) (@dishapatani) on Nov 13, 2017 at 8:56pm PST

"Beauty is admired when you cover your body; not by exposing it," said one user. "God has blessed you with immense beauty, don't ruin it like this (translated from Hindi)."

@maxim.india ❤️ shot by @nicksaglimbeni ?? A post shared by disha patani (paatni) (@dishapatani) on Nov 14, 2017 at 7:35pm PST

But not all of them were as mannered as that user. They poured the choicest insults on the actress and some even called her a porn star.

❤️ A post shared by disha patani (paatni) (@dishapatani) on Nov 12, 2017 at 2:27am PST

Another one criticised her saying she has started going naked in front of everyone in fear of getting typecast in a "Behan Ji" image referring to her debut film MS Dhoni: The Untold Story.

It looks like Disha has become favourite of trolls as well who choose to follow her only to criticise her.

On the work front, After her successful stint in MS Dhoni biopic, Disha Patani is currently shooting for her second outing Baaghi 2 wherein she will be seen sharing space with her rumoured boyfriend Tiger Shroff.

@maxim.india ❤️ shot by @nicksaglimbeni ?? A post shared by disha patani (paatni) (@dishapatani) on Nov 11, 2017 at 12:32am PST

In the first instalment, Tiger was seen in a rebellious avatar kicking the butts of the bad guys along with his on-screen lady love played by Shraddha Kapoor. But now the actor has decided to take his acting talent a notch higher where he will be seen playing the role of the father of a seven-year-old girl in the second instalment.

In Baaghi 2, Tiger will be teaming up with Disha Patani for the first time on screen. Earlier, the rumoured lovebirds were seen together in music video Befikra where they showcased their lovely chemistry.

Coming sooon ? @maxim.india picture by the mosttt talented @nicksaglimbeni Makeup @flaviagiumua hair @marcepedrozo ❤️❤️? A post shared by disha patani (paatni) (@dishapatani) on Nov 7, 2017 at 7:22pm PST

Directed by Ahmed Khan, the movie is slated to release on April 27, 2018.