It is Tiger Shroff's birthday on March 2 and his fans across the country have been showering him with love and warm wishes on social media platforms. So, how can the Baaghi actor celebrate his birthday without his rumored ladylove Disha Patani wishing him on the special day with a lovely wish?

As Tiger turned 28 on Friday, Disha took to her Instagram to wish her Baaghi the happiest birthday by sharing their adorable picture together. She captioned the image with a warm birthday wish and two lovely hearts for the birthday boy.

The rumored lovebirds have always been tight-lipped about their relationship in public but their love for each other is quite evident from their PDAs. They will be seen sharing space for the first time on the silver screen in the sequel of Sajid Nadiadwala's hit actioner Baaghi, titled Baaghi 2 and are leaving no stones unturned to promote the film.

Just a day before his birthday, Tiger and Disha treated their fans with their sizzling chemistry in an upbeat dance number Mundiyan from their upcoming action film Baaghi 2.

And on the occasion of Holi, the two actors once again took to their social media accounts to post a Holi special dance video where they were seen matching steps together on the Mundiyan song.

And there's no doubt that Tiger and Disha are having a winner in their hands. Directed by Ahmed Khan, Baaghi 2 is all set to hit the theatres on March 30.