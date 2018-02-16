Disha Patani, who made her Bollywood debut with MS Dhoni: The Untold Story, is gearing up for her second movie Baaghi 2. However, the actress, who is putting a lot of effort into her role in the film, has confessed that it is tough to keep up with the energy level of her co-star and rumored beau Tiger Shroff.

Tiger is known as one of the best dancers in the industry. When asked about her experience of matching footsteps with the actor, Disha told IANS: "I had to do a lot of hard work because he is very hardworking and to cope up with his energy levels, is very hard. It was difficult, but we share a rapport together, and I managed it. I am very excited for Baaghi 2. The trailer is coming on February 21, so let's see. I can't wait to see the trailer of our film."

On her experience of working with director Ahmed Khan in Baaghi 2, Disha said: "He is amazing and he is such a darling. Whatever I have performed in the film, is because of him" Disha is known for her amazing dancing skills and she combines her dancing with her daily routine of exercise, She keeps posting her dance videos on Instagram and these are well-received by netizens. "I do it as a hobby. I like dancing and I want to learn different forms of dancing."

Meanwhile, speculations are rife that the Shroff family has given their approval to Tiger and Disha's relationship. The buzz started after the actress was spotted having dinner with the Shroff family at a high-end restaurant on Jackie's birthday.

In the short video posted by photographer Manav Manglani, Disha was seen engrossed in a conversation with Tiger's mother Ayesha Shroff and sister Krishna Shroff, while Tiger and his father Jackie were seen leading the way out of the restaurant.

Earlier, there were reports that Ayesha apparently disliked Disha for some reason, but the Baaghi 2 actress rubbished the rumors and called Tiger's mother a "sweet person."