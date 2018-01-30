Bollywood's rumoured lovebirds, Disha Patani and Tiger Shroff, are set to appear in a movie for the first time. They are featuring in Baaghi 2, in which Disha will reportedly recreate the iconic song, Ek Do Teen.

The original track from 1988's Tezaab, starred Madhuri Dixit Nene who made this song popular with her dance moves.

A source close to the film told SpotboyE, "Disha Patani will step into Madhuri Dixit's shoes for the contemporary version of Ek Do Teen. The two other songs which will be recreated are Mundian To Bach Ke by Panjabi MC and Soniye Dil Nahi Lagda Tere Bina from the album Dil Nai Lagda."

"At the moment, Ankit Tiwari, Meet Bros, Manj Musik and Palash Muchhal are part of Baaghi 2's music album. Now, the makers have also signed Tanishk Bagchi, Sandy, Abhijit Vaghani, Mithoon and Arko. The songs have already been made," the source added.

Baaghi 2 looks like a big project which will have some foot tapping songs. The first instalment starring Tiger Shroff and Shraddha Kapoor was a big hit.

One will again get to see some high octane action sequences of Tiger in the movie.

Director Ahmed Khan was quite aware of Tiger's potential, and decided to put his abilities to test while shooting for the breath-taking chase sequence that went viral online.

"(Ahmed) Khan turned to Shah Rukh Khan and Sunny Deol's chase sequence in Yash Chopra's Darr (1993) for inspiration, and action director duo Ram-Lakshman brought Khan's vision to life. A special traffic coordinator was also roped in. It took the unit three months, five recces and several storyboarding sessions to pull it off," a source had told Mid-Day.

The viral video of chase sequence also shows Tiger putting a 'jaimala' around Disha's neck. Here's the video:

Baaghi 2 is set to release on March 30 this year.