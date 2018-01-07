After it was reported that Jacqueline Fernandez, who has been a part of Housefull franchise, will not be a part of the fourth instalment, it looks like the makers of the comedy series have now approached three actresses - Parineeti Chopra, Disha Patani and Kiara Advani to be a part of their next instalment, Housefull 4.

According to a report in Bollywood Hungama, Parineeti Chopra has been paired opposite Akshay Kumar in the fourth instalment while Disha and Kiara are yet to be cast opposite the other lead actors. This will be the first time the trio will be sharing screen space in a film.

While Parineeti Chopra has recently delivered a hit with Golmaal Again (2017), Disha Patani and Kiara Advani impressed everyone with MS Dhoni - The Untold Story (2016).

Ritesh Deshmukh, who has been an important part of the franchise from the beginning, has reportedly been retained while John Abraham, who was paired opposite Jacqueline in the second instalment, has been roped in for their upcoming project.

Sanjay Dutt, who has been a part of comedy films like All The Best and Rascals, has reportedly joined the star cast of the film.

Sajid Khan, who directed Housefull (2010) and Housefull 2 (2012), has been brought back to the director's seat to helm Housefull 4. Housefull 3 was co-written and directed by Sajid-Farhad.

Housefull franchise has been quite successful at the box office and has become a favourite among the audience as well. Housefull (2010) earned Rs 73 crore, Housefull 2 (2012) Rs 118 crore whereas Housefull 3 (2016) minted Rs 106 crore at the domestic box office.

Produced by Sajid Nadiadwala, Housefull 4 is reported to be a funny take on reincarnation that will switch between two different time periods. The film is expected to release next year.