Deepika Padukone's fashion game is always in question – for good and bad reasons.

This time it's for repeating an outfit. Well, as much as we love the off-shoulder crochet style dress by Chloe, we are wondering why she didn't choose to put on something else.

Deepika wore this outfit in IIFA 2016. Though the dress gives a romantic look, will you call it a disaster or a clever trick?

When celebrities repeat clothes, it always becomes the talk of the town!

Hawwwww??‍♀️AGAINNNNNNN ?? Finally.. a "normal" film actor who actually repeated her super expensive, lovely dress !! @deepikapadukone ??? https://t.co/91k2SZlI6G — Mini Mathur (@minimathur) November 2, 2017

A few days back, Deepika was seen wearing golden shimmery pants with a black strappy top. This was the same outfit she wore at Shahid Kapoor's birthday bash in February this year.

In 2012, Deepika wore a black and golden Dolce Gabbana dress for Vogue Awards and later repeated the same look at Vanity Fair Oscars party in 2017.

But way to go Deepika, as she doesn't hesitate to repeat clothes and carries them off with confidence and grace each time.

On the professional front, Deepika Padukone has recently won millions of hearts with her look in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Padmavati. She beamed with majestic grace in the trailer of the movie and in the song Ghoomar as well.

Deepika has been garnering a lot of love and praise from all quarters for essaying the role of Rani Padmini, known as one of the most beautiful ladies in history.

Recently, Ghoomar, the first song of Padmavati, too was released and people cannot stop raving about how Deepika has performed the folk song and with so much grace.

Bhansali's Padmavati also stars Ranveer Singh and Shahid Kapoor in lead roles. Ranveer plays the ruthless Alauddin Khilji and Shahid appears as Padmavati's husband Maharawal Ratan Singh.

The movie is all set to hit theatres on December 1.