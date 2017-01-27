In what could be termed a good news for loyalists of adventure racing game Dirt, the much-expected Dirt 4 has finally got a release date and is slated to be released for gamers owning Xbox One, PS4 and PCs earlier than expected.

As per official information, Dirt 4 would be released to gamers on June 6, 2017. As far as the game's in-game elements are concerned, Dirt 4 is all about embracing danger. It is about the thrill, exhilaration and adrenaline that is absolutely vital to off-road racing. It is about loving the feeling of pushing flat out next to a sheer cliff drop, going for the gap that is too small and seeing how much air you can get.

Also, Dirt 4's USP is the Your Stage feature; that is an innovative rally route creation tool which allows users to produce an almost infinite number of unique stages with just the press of a button. Gamers can also choose their own location and set the route parameters. After this, Your Stage functionality dynamically creates a unique rally stage that gamers can race, share with friends and then challenge them based on time. Your Stage allows experienced rally players to create longer, more technical routes, whilst newcomers can create simpler shorter routes.

Release date of next-gen Xbox aka Project Scorpio surfaces

Microsoft's next-gen Project Scorpio aka Xbox 2 is slated for release this year. However, the release date of the Microsoft Xbox Project Scorpio is not known yet. It could be pushed further, according to a new report that quoted Xbox head-honcho Phil Spencer as saying.

Xbox loyalists had earlier expected the Redmond-based company to officially launch and release the Xbox Scorpio next-gen gaming device before or during this year's E3 event to be held in the US in June. Now, it seems that even Phil Spencer isn't sure as to when exactly the console would be made available for the gaming fraternity.