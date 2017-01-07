Director of Acute Care denies NHS faces humanitarian crisis

  • January 7, 2017 18:59 IST
    By ITN
Director of Acute Care denies NHS faces humanitarian crisis Close
Embed
The National Health Service (NHS) is facing a humanitarian crisis in England, the British Red Cross has warned, because of overcrowding in hospital accident and emergency units. Keith Willett, NHS Englands Director for Acute Care has denied these claims.
loading image
IBT TV
Donald Trump wins Time Person of the Year
Most popular