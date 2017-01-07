- Play 12 crazy Premier League stats
- Play Russian ambassador to Turkey Andrey Karlov killed by assassin
- Play Take a look into the hidden universe through a telescope using light amplification technology
- Play China warns Donald Trump to respect one China principle
- Play Pope Francis celebrates mass on his 80th birthday
- Play Actress Zsa Zsa Gabor dies aged 99
- Play What Christmas dinner looks like around the world
Director of Acute Care denies NHS faces humanitarian crisis
The National Health Service (NHS) is facing a humanitarian crisis in England, the British Red Cross has warned, because of overcrowding in hospital accident and emergency units. Keith Willett, NHS Englands Director for Acute Care has denied these claims.
Most popular