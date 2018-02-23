Dipika Kakar and Shoaib Ibrahim got married on Thursday, February 22, at the actor's hometown in Maudaha, Uttar Pradesh. It was a Muslim wedding for the couple who met on the sets of Sasural Simar Ka.

For the nikaah, Shoaib donned a light pink sherwani while the bride sported a magenta sharara with heavy kundan jewellery. She also wore the traditional Punjabi kaleere and chooda.

According to India Today, Dipika has converted to Islam for marrying Shoaib and is now called Faiza.

Dipika, revealing her new name to the world, wrote, "I can see the reflection of Mrs Dipika Shoaib Ibrahim in his eyes.. and its all I ever dreamt off!!! P.S. @shoaib2087 I love you!!!"

Even as the couple, their families, friends and fans are thrilled and are happy for the newlyweds, there seems to be some who are not pleased with the inter-religion marriage. In fact, they are posting hate messages to Dipika on her Instagram page for marrying a Muslim guy.

Take a look at some of the harsh comments on Dipika's post:

ranjitsingh3881: Death penalty for murtad of hinduism like dipika lakh lanat on her and hope her family will die of pain and suffering for insulting hinduism by commiting apostasy.

ranjitsingh3881: both of them will burn in hell for insulting hinduism

nasha_addaisi: ladkiyo ko hi uda dena chahiye .na bachegi bas na bajegi basuri

_the_jewel_phin_009: your love is so weak .that it lead to conversion . @ms.dipika

diyakapoor81: You and photos are amazing...but the place where u got married is pathetic

tmkuc3: @ms.dipika Hi Faiza , so to get ur " true love " you had to leave ur own religion . What kind of True love it is ? It is Love Jihad . You will realize it after 2-3 years when ur Ishq ka Bukhar will calm down . What if you had said NO for the conversion ? ur true lover Shoaib shaadi se mana kar deta ? "True Love" mein this was a condition to leave ur religion and accept a new one ..... jo apne dharam ki na ho saki woh kisi aur ki kya hogi . @shoaib2087 @saba_ka_jahaan

nishamaithil: @ms.dipika Congrats Muslim ban ne k liye. Ab apna name b change kr lo.. koi haq nhi apko humare hindu name rkhne Ka ap logo ne hi love jihad ko badhaba diya hua h.. sharm to h nhi ap logo ko.. Hindu ldk nhi mile apko.

Coming to the wedding, ahead of the D-Day, the couple hosted pre-wedding ceremonies including 'haldi', 'sangeet' and 'mehendi'.

Several pictures and videos from the ceremonies have surfaced online and they are anything but dreamy. While the bride opted for yellow attires for her haldi and sangeet ceremonies, for mehendi, Dipika donned a black kurta pyjama with embroidery designs and teamed it with a yellow dupatta.

The couple will now host a reception on February 26 at Hotel Sea Princess in Mumbai. The couple would be inviting their TV industry friends for the grand event.