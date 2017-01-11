Dinosaurs protest Rex Tillerson’s appointment as Secretary of State

  • January 11, 2017 23:06 IST
    By Storyful
Dinosaurs protest Rex Tillerson’s appointment as Secretary of State Close
Demonstrators dressed as T.rex have been protesting Donald Trump’s controversial appointment for Secretary of State, global energy giant Rex Tillerson.
loading image
IBT TV
Five Ghanaians who have shaped the country
Most popular