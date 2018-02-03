Dinner party with a difference - meet the refugee speaking the universal language of food

Crowded round a kitchen table in North London a group of strangers listen intently to chef Majeda Khouri proudly explain the diversity of food from her home country, Syria.Khouri is a Syrian refugee, living in London. She is part of social enterprise Migrateful. A program that trains asylum seekers, refugees and migrants to lead cooking classes, helping them practice their English language skills and enhance their integration.But this is only the beginning, Khouri explains how shes using the universal language of food to share her message.