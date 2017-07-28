Dindigul Dragons take on VB Thiruvallur Veerans in the seventh match of ongoing Tamil Nadu Premier League season in Tirunelveli on Friday, July 28.

The Dragons made a strong comeback by winning their second match against Madurai Super Giant by 10 wickets after their season-opening defeat to defending champions Tuti Patriots.

The Dindigul-based team was on the money from word go as Indian Premier League stars T Natarajan and Murugan Ashwin along with medium pacer Sunny Kumar Singh shared seven wickets between them to skittle Super Giant for a meager 117.

In reply, Dragons' opener Subramania Siva smashed a 41-ball 84 to help his team gun down the target in just 10.3 overs.

Strong batting unit

Ashwin Venkataraman-led side will be high on confidence, especially after their top-order's early-season showing.

Ganga Sridhar Raju shone with a valiant 66 in their loss against Tuti. Last season's top-scorer N Jagadeesan is yet to fire, but the team will be hopeful of a strong show from the 21-year-old.

The all-round unit will be up against Veerans, who were blown away by Chepauk Super Gillies in their tournament opener on July 24.

Skipper Baba Aparajith won the toss and opted to bat, but the Thiruvallur batsmen failed to take advantage. With three no-scores, the team managed only 126, which was chased down by Super Gillies with six wickets to spare.

Aparajith's side, who are lacking firepower in their bowling department, will have to quickly pull up their socks if they are to stand a chance against in-form Dragons.

A short tournament does not provide enough room for teams to make comebacks, and both teams should realise it before stepping on Indian Cement Company Ground today.

When does the match start and how to watch it live

The seventh match of the ongoing TNPL season between Dragons and Veerans will begin at 7:15 pm IST at Indian Cement Company Ground, Tirunelveli.