Sanjay Dutt's biopic starring Ranbir Kapoor was supposed to clash with another biopic on hockey legend Sandeep Singh titled Soorma featuring Diljit Dosanjh on June 29, but the former will now get a solo release.

Rishi Kapoor does it again! Lashes out at young lady; son Ranbir Kapoor intervenes to resolve issue

According to a DNA report, the makers of Soorma have decided to push the movie ahead and will now release it on July 6. "I'm not aware but I have heard that it will probably release on July 6, though the date is yet to be finalised. The producers will know better," the singer-actor told the daily.

While the reason for the change in the release date of Soorma is not known, it is assumed that the makers wanted to avoid locking horns with a Rajkumar Hirani directorial.

Katrina Kaif says she pictured herself married, but was it with Salman Khan or Ranbir Kapoor?

Recently, several Bollywood clashes got averted. Akshay Kumar's PadMan, which was supposed to release on Republic Day (January 26) along with Neeraj Pandey's Aiyaary, starring Sidharth Malhotra and Manoj Bajpayee was preponed by a day. On the other hand, Aiyaary got a new release date of February 9.

Apparently, Sanjay Dutt will do a cameo in the biopic and will share screen space with Ranbir, who is playing the former onscreen. The movie aims to explore Sanjay's life.

According to a Deccan Chronicle report, Ranbir, who hasn't been able to deliver a hit with his latest films, has shown the rushes of the Dutt film to some of his close friends including Karan Johar in order to get a feedback from them.

The report said that they all had given a positive feedback about the film as well as Ranbir's performance. Also, the film is said to be hilarious besides narrating the hard truths of Sanjay's younger days. "They will discover truths about Sanju's younger days too in the film," a source told the daily.

Apart from Ranbir, Sanjay's biopic also stars Paresh Rawal as Sunil Dutt, Manisha Koirala as Nargis, Dia Mirza as Maanyata Dutt, Sonam Kapoor as Tina Munim, Karishma Tanna as Madhuri Dixit, Tabu as herself. Anushka Sharma, Jim Sarbh and Vicky Kaushal are also part of the cast.