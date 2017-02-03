Punjabi superstar Diljit Dosanjh has made a place in Bollywood after his wonderful performance in Shahid Kapoor's Udta Punjab. The recent buzz is that Diljit has now been roped in Salman Khan-Karan Johar's film alongside Akshay Kumar.

"Akshay has loved Diljit's previous performances in other films and therefore, decided to offer him a role alongside him. Diljit too is excited about the offer. He has a substantial role in the film," the Asian Age quoted a source as saying.

The movie seemed to be star-studded as many B-Town biggies are part of it. Helmed by National Award-winning Punjabi film director Anurag Singh, the movie is produced by KJo and Salman. There have been rumours that Salman might do a special appearance in it.

The film has been in news since its announcement. It has been said that the storyline of this film is similar to Ajay Devgn's upcoming, Sons of Sardaar. Ajay was planning to make a film titled Sons of Sardaar: Battle of Saragarhi. Ajay and Karan-Salman's films are said to be based on the same hero, Havildar Ishar Singh.

In Karan's film, Akshay will reportedly play Havildar Ishar Singh, the military commander of 21 Sikh soldiers of the British Indian Army who led his men to confront thousands of Afghan Orakzai invaders on September 12, 1897. The battle came to be famously known as the Battle of Saragarhi.

Several reports of a tiff between BFFs Salman and Ajay were doing the rounds. However, everything seemed to have settled now. Fans are now eagerly waiting for Salman-KJo's movie starring Akshay and Diljit. The Udta Punjab actor will also be seen in Anushka Sharma's Phillauri soon.