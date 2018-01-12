The Critics Choice Awards recently concluded and Gal Gadot's Wonder Woman took home an award from the event. The Patty Jenkins directorial was awarded the Best Action Movie. The actress also received an honorary award, #SeeHer Award.

Sharing her excitement over winning the Best Action Movie, the actress took to Instagram and shared a picture holding the envelope revealing the category and winner's name. The actress flashed her million-dollar smile. While her achievement drew more than 8 million likes, Punjabi superstar Diljit Dosanjh couldn't resist commenting on her achievement.

The singer-turned-actor left a comment in Punjabi congratulating the actress. "Ley Bhai.. Mubarkan Hogian.." – it loosely translates to look at that, congratulations. The 34-year-old completed his message with a smiley and two applauding emojis.

Joining the actor, Gadot's Justice League co-star Jason Momoa also sent the actress his love over the win. The Aquaman actor commented, "Hell yes. Love u mama." Fans also sent Gadot love as they congratulated her on the win.

Wonder Woman's win was not the only highlight from the Critics Choice Awards, with regard to Gadot. The 32-year-old moved the audience with her inspiring #SeeHer acceptance speech.

The actress noted that through her career she wanted to play women characters who were strong, independent and real, and Wonder Woman provided her with the best chance. "She's full of heart, strength, compassion, and forgiveness. She sees wrong that must be made right. She takes action when everyone around her is idle. She commands the attention of the world, and in doing so, she sets a positive example for humanity," she said, Entertainment Weekly reported.

She added, "I want to share this award with all the women and men who stand for what's right, standing for those who can't stand or speak for themselves."

"And I promise, my commitment to all of you is that I will never be silenced. And we will continue to band together to make strides uniting for equality," she said referring to the #MeToo and #TimesUp movement.

Apart from the honorary award and Best Action Movie award, Wonder Woman was nominated for visual effects, and costume design.

As for the other Critics Choice Award 2018 winners, Shape of Water and Big Little Lies owned the night. Here's the complete winners' list:

Film

Best Picture: The Shape of Water

Best Actor: Gary Oldman, Darkest Hour

Best Actress: Frances McDormand, Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri

Best Supporting Actor: Sam Rockwell, Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri

Best Supporting Actress: Allison Janney, I, Tonya

Best Young Actor/Actress: Brooklynn Prince, The Florida Project

Best Acting Ensemble: Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri

Best Director: Guillermo del Toro, The Shape of Water

Best Animated Feature: Coco

Best Action Movie: Wonder Woman

Best Comedy: The Big Sick

Best Actor in a Comedy: James Franco, The Disaster Artist

Best Actress in a Comedy: Margot Robbie, I, Tonya

Best Sci-Fi or Horror Movie: Get Out

Best Foreign Language Film: In the Fade

Best Song: Remember Me from Coco

Best Score: Alexandre Desplat, The Shape of Water

Best Original Screenplay: Jordan Peele, Get Out

Best Adapted Screenplay: James Ivory, Call Me By Your Name

Best Cinematography: Roger Deakins, Blade Runner 2049

Best Production Design: Paul Denham Austerberry, Shane Vieau and Jeff Melvin, The Shape of Water

Best Editing (Tie): Paul Machliss and Jonathan Amos, Baby Driver and Lee Smith, Dunkirk

Best Costume Design: Mark Bridges, Phantom Thread

Best Hair and Makeup: Darkest Hour

Best Visual Effects: War for the Planet of the Apes

Television:

Best Comedy Series: The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Best Actor in a Comedy Series: Ted Danson, The Good Place

Best Actress in a Comedy Series: Rachel Brosnahan, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Best Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series: Walton Goggins, Vice Principals

Best Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series: Mayim Bialik, The Big Bang Theory

Best Drama Series: The Handmaid's Tale

Best Actor in a Drama Series: Sterling K. Brown, This Is Us

Best Actress in a Drama Series: Elisabeth Moss, The Handmaid's Tale

Best Supporting Actor in a Drama Series: David Harbour, Stranger Things

Best Supporting Actress in a Drama Series: Ann Dowd, The Handmaid's Tale

Best Limited Series: Big Little Lies

Best Movie Made For TV: The Wizard of Lies

Best Actor in a Movie Made For TV or Limited Series: Ewan McGregor, Fargo

Best Actress in a Movie Made For TV or Limited Series: Nicole Kidman, Big Little Lies

Best Supporting Actor in a Movie Made For TV or Limited Series: Alexander Skarsgård, Big Little Lies

Best Supporting Actress in a Movie Made For TV or Limited Series: Laura Dern, Big Little Lies

Best Talk Show: Jimmy Kimmel Live!

Best Animated Series: Rick and Morty

Best Unstructured Reality Series: Born This Way

Best Structured Reality Series: Shark Tank

Best Reality Competition Series: The Voice

Best Reality Show Host: Rupaul, Rupaul's Drag Race