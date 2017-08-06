Veteran actor Dilip Kumar, who was rushed to the ICU in Mumbai's Lilavati Hospital on August 3, is stable now. The nonagenarian actor is suffering from a kidney ailment and was admitted to the hospital on Wednesday, August 2, due to dehydration and urinary tract infection.

It was reported that he was likely to be under observation for the next two days. But there were reports that he was in a critical state as his health reportedly worsened due to kidney failure. But now it looks like the actor's condition has improved.

The hospital has released an official statement saying: "Dilip Sahab is better now. As compared to yesterday his condition has improved. No Breathlessness, No fever, Creatinine level is comparatively low. Urine output is better. All these are Good signs."

"Dilip sahab is conscious. Today he had food as well. But seeing his age for precautions, he has been kept in ICU. Saira Ji is by his side. He is being looked after by Dr Nitin Ghokhale (Cardiologist), Dr Arun Shah (Nephrologist) and by staff of Lilavati Hospital."

Fans' prayers and well wishes have worked and this is not the first time the veteran actor has been admitted to the hospital. The 94-year-old actor has been facing medical complications for quite a while now.

In April 2016, he was hospitalised with fever and nausea. In December, he was admitted in Lilavati Hospital to treat a swelling in his right leg. In fact, there was also a death hoax that went viral.

However, now he is better and condition is stable. We hope he gets well soon.