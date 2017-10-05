Fans of television serial Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah must be fond of Jethalal (Dilip Joshi) and Babitaji's (Munmun Dutta) fun moments, but looks like things are not hunky-dory off-screen. Surprisingly, Dilip and Munmun are not fond of each other.

A report in SpotboyE revealed that last week an incident took place on the sets of Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah wherein Dilip wanted Munmun to click a picture with his friends who paid him a visit on the sets. Apparently, it was his friends who requested Dilip to persuade the actress for one.

But, Munmun reportedly showed no interest and Dilip's friends were left disappointed.

The actress' behaviour left Dileep infuriated. "Jethalal told Babita that she had cast a wrong impression of their unit to the world. He also told her that she should stop throwing attitude for smallest reasons," a source told SpotboyE.

It now remains to be seen if Dilip manages to fake his affection for her on screen hereafter.

A few weeks ago, Shyam Pathak, who plays the role of Popatlal, was asked to quit the show after he got into a heated argument with producer Asit Modi.

It was said that Shyam joined Dilip, who was in London to perform in an event on popular demand. While the shooting schedule of show with the rest of the team members was decided, Shyam didn't inform the producer about his sudden decision to fly abroad, and in his absence, the shoot was interrupted.

This left the makers fuming, and things took an ugly turn and Modi asked Shyam to leave the show. The actor, in fact, had to stay at home for four days, before he realised his mistake. Shyam returned to the sets after tendering an apology.