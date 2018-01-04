Actor Dileep, who was staying away from social media platforms after the controversial actress abduction case, recently made a surprise visit on Facebook. The actor shared the first look poster of his upcoming Malayalam flick Kammara Sambhavam on his official Facebook page.

The poster features Dileep's bearded look and the actor is seen sporting a tough guy air around him with an army uniform.

The actor also addressed his beloved fans in the post and thanked them for standing by him during the difficult times. He also asked people to be with him in the future and wished everyone a prosperous New Year.

He concluded the post by dedicating the poster to all who twisted and cooked up historical facts.

This is the first Facebook post of the actor after he walked out of jail on bail in the actress abduction case. His last post was a random snapshot from the blockbuster Ramaleela, which was posted on July 10, 2017.

Kammara Sambhavam is touted to be the biggest project in Dileep's career so far. The movie almost sank into oblivion when Dileep was arrested in connection with the actress abduction case. But, fans have been keeping it alive with fan-made posters and discussion forums.

Also Read: Love in the time of unrest! Second teaser of Shane Nigam's Eeda is here

The movie, which is directed by ad filmmaker Ratheesh Ambat, has become one of the most expected movies of 2018. Kollywood actor Sidharth will play a key role in the movie along with Namitha Pramod, National Award-winner Bobby Simha, Shwetha Menon, Siddique, Vijayaraghavan, Indrans, Manikuttan, Vinay Forrt, Sudheer Karamana, and Santhosh Keezhattoor.

Kammara Sambhavam is written by Muraly Gopi and produced by Gokulam Gopalan under the banner Sree Gokulam Movies.

Fans welcomed the poster with excitement and the post went on to become viral soon after it surfaced online.

Also Read: Top 5 Malayalam movies of 2017 and the runners-up: A round-up

Earlier, Dileep's last Mollywood outing Ramaleela broke the record set by Mohanlal-starrer Drishyam to become the second highest grossing Malayalam movie of all time.

Ramaleela has collected more than Rs 80 crore worldwide and now, it has just Pulimurugan ahead of it with Rs 152 crore gross collection.

Meanwhile, the Angamaly court is yet to hear Dileep's complaint against Kerala Police. The actor has accused the police of leaking crucial statements from the chargesheet to the media.