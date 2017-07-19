While Dileep is still in judicial custody, the makers of his Malayalam movie Ramaleela released the teaser of the political thriller on Wednesday, July 19. The top actor was arrested by Kerala police on July 10 on the charges of conspiracy behind the brutal attack on a South Indian actress.

Interestingly, the 32-second teaser video draw parallels to actor's real life situation. It smack of propaganda and tries hard to make his case.

It has to be noted that Ramaleela has now hit a major roadblock due to Janapriyanayakan's unexpected arrest. The movie, which was earlier slated to release in the first week of July, was postponed to July 21, as the post production works were not complete. However, it is understood that the film will not be released on the scheduled date in the wake of the actor's arrest.

What will be the fate of Ramaleela?

With many of Dileep's fans turned against the actor following his arrest, one important question that arises is: "Will Ramaleela fail at the box office even if it has good storyline and performances?" It has to be noted that he is called "People's Hero" due to the immense popularity he enjoys from the family audience. However, the hate campaign against him is likely to affect the business of the thriller movie which is the debut directorial venture of Arun Gopy.

At the same time, some of Dileep's fans have also come forward supporting the actor as he is yet to proven guilty by the court. A few said that they would watch the movie considering the hard work put forth by the entire team of Ramaleela. The mega-budget project is bankrolled by Tomichan Mulakuppadam of Pulimurugan fame.

Watch the teaser of Ramaleela here: