Malayalam political thriller Ramaleela, starring Dileep, is one of the most-awaited movies of the janapriyanayakan. However, the Arun Gopy directorial has now hit a major roadblock just days ahead of its scheduled release date. The makers have revealed that they have postponed its release as they are yet to finish the dubbing works of the movie.

"Beautiful things happen only at the right time. The release of 'Ramaleela' has been scheduled on 21 July 2017. Thank you one and all for your unfailing support," director Arun announced via his Facebook page.

Meanwhile, the director has also clarified on an audio clip that is doing the rounds on social media. "An audio clip of mine has surfaced online, and it was a voice message I shared on the Whatsapp group of Ramaleela movie. I said that for everyone in the group to be alert as the film's post production works are not completed and there are a lot more to be done before its release on 21st. I request everyone not to give some other meaning to it. I believe a lot in the audience and Ramaleela [translated from Malayalam]," the filmmaker posted on his social media page.

Rumours are rife that the team might have postponed its release date as actor Dileep, who appears as Ramanunni in Ramaleela, has been mired in controversies in connection with the kidnap case of a south Indian actress.

Ramaleela is the production venture of Tomichan Mulakupadam, who is known for bankrolling blockbuster Mohanlal-starrer Pulimurugan that became the first Malayalam movie to enter the Rs 150 crore club. The movie stars Prayaga Martin in the female lead role and has Siddique, Sreenivasan, Tamil actress Radhika Sarathkumar, Hareesh Peradi, Ramesh Pisharody and Renji Panicker in pivotal roles.