Amid the latest controversies, Dileep's Malayalam movie Ramaleela finally hit the theatres on Thursday, September 28, after postponing its release date multiple times.

On the opening day, the political thriller was screened in 129 theatres in Kerala and will be released in 62 screens in rest of Indian markets on Friday, September 29.

Though there exists an online campaign to boycott Arun Gopy's directorial venture in the wake of Dileep's arrest in connection with the sensational actress abduction case, the opening shows are said to be having a good theatre occupancy all over the state.

Looks like many of the viewers are of the opinion that they will support the movie because apart from the accused, hundreds of people are also part of the project. In surveys conducted by media, many others have opinioned that if the movie opens to positive response, they will watch it in theatres. Some celebrities have also requested the audience to support the movie.

Meanwhile, the promo videos of Ramaleela have already raised audience's curiosity as the storyline of the big budget entertainer draws many similarities with the incidents that unfold in the real life of Dileep.

From the punchline "looks like somebody deliberately wants me to be named an accused" to a poster in which he is seen performing someone's death anniversary rituals under police escort have "real-life connection" in many ways.

Storyline

"When Advocate Ramanunni (Dileep) is offered an MLA seat in Aayikkara, he is thrown headfirst into the dirty abyss of politics.What ensues is a cloak and dagger game where it is impossible to survive unless he plays along. Watch how Sakhavu Ramanunni plans his moves to play the fine line between politics and family," reads the synopsis of the movie.

Cast and crew

Prayaga Rose Martin appears in the female lead in the thriller, which also has Mukesh, Vijayaraghavan, Kalabhavan Shajon and Renji Panicker in pivotal roles. With Ramaleela, yesteryear actress Radhika Sarathkumar makes her comeback to Mollywood and will be seen as Ramanunni's mother Sakhavu Ragini.

Ramaleela is the debut directorial venture of Arun Gopy and Sachy has penned its script. Music composer Gopi Sunder, cinematographer Shaji Kumar, editor Vivek Harshan are also part of the project, which has been bankrolled by Tomichan Mulakuppadam of Pulimurugan for approximately Rs 15 crore.

Meanwhile, Ramaleela will be facing a tough competition with Dileep's ex-wife Manju Warrier's family entertainer Udaharanam Sujatha at the Kerala box office.

Allan J‏

#ramaleela An engaging first half coupled with superb performance from Vijayaraghavan and Dileep. Could've been trimmed down a little.

Box Office‏

#Ramaleela Good first half though bit lengthy.. Superb performance by Dileep, Vijayragavan & Shajon.. Interval block

Forum Reelz‏

#Ramaleela Interval Good First Half , Slow Start Then Changed It's Gear✌ Interval Block Dileep's Mass Re Entry

#Ramaleela getting big! ?? Dileep Stardom! Can't expressed im Words ??? Can Expect Big FD from First Day. Heavy Rush in Trivandrum Sreekumar Theatre. @Dileep_Online @MalayalamReview pic.twitter.com/sl7jcCSVhL — Iam Aravind (@srk_aravind) September 28, 2017

