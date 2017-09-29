Janapriyanayakan Dileep's latest Malayalam movie Ramaleela has been opened to a stupendous response from viewers upon its grand release in Kerala on Thursday, September 28.

Despite some people boycotting the film and locking horns with Manju Warrier's family entertainer Udaharanam Sujatha, the political thriller fought against all odds, thanks to the massive support of people who love cinema.

Lakhs of people flooded the theatres across the state to support the debut directorial venture of Arun Gopy, who worked hard with the entire team of Ramaleela for many years.

As promised, many celebrities also watched the Dileep-starrer on day one and have commented extremely positive words on Ramaleela, calling it the best political thriller in Mollywood. "Such a beautifully crafted film that's been made in a genre that's very tough to handle for any film maker/writer [sic]," Mollywood's all-rounder Vineeth Sreenivasan, who had earlier promised to watch the film, wrote on his social media page.

The filmmaker has also appreciated Dileep for his subtle performance and stated that Kalabhavan Shajon bowled him over his acting skills.

"Haven't seen such a well-crafted suspense thriller anytime soon after Drishyam," actor Roshan Basheer, who appeared as the antagonist in Mohanlal's blockbuster movie Drishyam commented about Ramaleela.

Meanwhile, directors Ranjith Sankar, Vysakh, Abhiram Suresh Unnithan, Boban Samuel, Ajai Vasudev and G Marthandan, among many other Mollywood celebs have also praised the entire team of Ramaleela for making such a thrilling movie.

Vineeth Sreenivasan



Just came back after watching Ramaleela. Such a beautifully crafted film that's been made in a genre that's very tough to handle for any film maker/writer. Arun Gopy, the director, has arrived and he has arrived like a master. Not even in a single frame he ll make u feel that this movie is done by a debutant director. I have always been a fan of Sachi ettan as a writer, but of all the films he has written so far, this one is my fav. Shaji Ettan has shot the film in such expanse and the magician Gopi Sunder's back ground score holds the film tight even in parts where it could have lost the grip. Dileep ettan has portrayed Ramanunni with such a subtle performance with so much of control. After Drishyam, Shajon chettan once again bowled me over with his performance. Truly, this man is an asset to our industry. The rest of the cast including Vijayaraghavan uncle, Radhika ma'am, Prayaga and all the others have done total justice to their respective roles. Ramaleela is going to be the biggest surprise this year would witness. All praises to Tomichan Mulakupadam to have the guts to release this film at this point of time. Cinema is magic. It's beyond all of us.. Even beyond the abilities of those who create it. Period!!

Ranjith Sankar

Loved Ramaleela!A smart political thriller!! Congrats Dileep Arun Gopy @sachi Tomichan Mulakupadam and the whole team!

Abhiram Suresh Unnithan

Arun Gopy, what a way to mark an entrance alongside sachi's masterclass script and dileepettan's stellar performance after awhile.. All this makes ramaleela an engaging n entertaining watch.. Whether you love dileepettan or hate him, this film will keep u entertained throughout.. Mulakuppadam to continue the winning streak it seems.. #peace

Ashiq Usman

Congrats team Ramleela☺️Superb film☺️

Vivek Ranjit

Ramaleela - A stellar and confident directorial debut by Arun Gopy (who reminded me of Joshiy Sir when he is in fantastic form) with solid and strong screenplay & dialogues by Sachy, a fantastic cast with top notch performances and great work from the technical departments.

Salil Sankaran

Ramaleela is a powerful debut by Arun Gopy

Roshan Basheer·

Haven't seen such a well crafted suspense thriller anytime soon after Drishyam.

Brilliant Direction, Screenplay and Performance all over..

Ramaleela Movie what a wonderful movie it is

Dileep ettan polichadakki❤️

Don't miss it...it will never disappoint u✌

Boban Samuel

" oru mikacha political thriller RAMALEELA" congrats Arungopi & Team

