The sensational abduction and sexual assault case of a South Indian actress has taken a new turn with the arrest of actor Dileep on July 10 for his alleged involvement in the planning of the attack. The actor, who was presented before the magistrate early morning on Tuesday, has been remanded to judicial custody for 14 days.

With the latest news, many celebrities, politicians and netizens have been vocal on social media. Actresses Rima Kallingal and Parvathy have expressed their happiness with the latest development in the case. "This day. Overwhelmed with sadness that this happened. But proud of our fellow warrior for showing us by example what being unbreakable is like! For her. From hers [sic]," Parvathy wrote on her social media page. Rima has claimed that she and her newly formed association Women in Cinema Collective will stand by the assault survivor till the end.

"Justice finally arrives in the guise of God's intervention," commented actress Ranjini, who has also requested the court to grant maximum sentences to the perpetrators without any favours.

Meanwhile, Roopesh Peethambaran of Oru Mexican Aparatha fame requests people to wait for the court's final verdict rather than jump to conclusions about Dileep's involvement in the crime. He also appreciated the Kerala Police for pursuing the case, and extended his support to the actress, who was assaulted by main accused Pulsar Suni and gang in a moving car near Athani in Angamaly on February 17.

During the emergency AMMA board meeting on Tuesday, executive members Mammootty, Mohanlal, Prithviraj Sukumaran, Asif Ali, Ramya Nambeesan, Kalabhavan Shajon and Idavela Babu unanimously decided to expel Dileep from the association set up for the welfare of actors in Mollywood. During an interaction with the press, Prithviraj and Ramya stated that the decision was made in just 10 minutes.

Young actor Asif Ali, a close friend of the assualt survivor, and film director Joy Mathew said that they would not associate with Dileep in future.

Check out here on how celebs have reacted to Dileep's arrest news:

Instead of jumping to any conclusion, I strongly feel that we should be patient and wait for a final verdict from the honorable court. Kudos to the police department of Kerala and the media for following up the case in a proactive manner! My heart goes out to the victim, justice will be served.

Will stand by her till the end.

This day. Overwhelmed with sadness that this happened. But proud of our fellow warrior for showing us by example what being unbreakable is like! For her. From hers.

