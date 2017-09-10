Actor Dileep, who is currently in prison over his alleged involvement in the conspiracy behind the abduction and assault of a Malayalam actress in February this year, may be turning into a social pariah of sorts, with people who are even speaking out for him getting into trouble.

Dileep's name came to be associated with the case because Pulsar Suni — the first accused in the crime — reportedly confessed to a cellmate that it was the 'Janapriyanayakan' who had instructed him to kidnap the actress in her own car, sexually assault her and film the entire act on a phone. These videos would have been used to blackmail the actress, investigators believe.

However, since he was named in the case and subsequently arrested, Dileep has faced multiple roadblocks — especially on the professional front. He has been ousted from various industry bodies, and an upcoming film of his has also been delayed.

However, what seems to be the latest in Dileep's list of problems is the manner in which he is quickly becoming isolated from the industry and his friends, with both his colleagues and authorities looking to clamp down on people who come out in support of him.

One under scanner, another's house vandalised

One of the latest instances of people getting into trouble for showing support to Dileep is Left MLA KB Ganesh Kumar, who had urged the entire film fraternity in Kerala to show solidarity with the actor.

Actor-turned-politician Kumar recently said: "The film fraternity must declare support for the actor. He is innocent till proven guilty." This did not go down well with the police, who told the court hearing the case that Kumar was trying to infuence and mislead the probe.

As if that was not enough, actor Sreenivasan faced public ire when he tried to throw his weight behind Dileep by telling Manorama News: "When you say making pro-Dileep statements will influence the witness, it should be pointed out anti-Dileep statements will also mislead them. So how can you bar only the people who make supporting statements?"

He added: "Also, I did not make any statements against the police or the probe. I merely said that as someone who knew Dileep for so long, I don't think he would commit such a heinous crime."

Sreenivasan found his house blackened a day after making these comments — an action that possibly indicates people's sentiments towards Dileep. Sreenivasan himself, however, brushed it off, saying: "Whoever did this to our house could have poured oil all over the building. It would have saved me some painting expenses."

Isolated in prison?

While those showing solidarity with Dileep outside prison are facing backlash, the actor is now in a fresh spot of bother, with the prison authorities deciding to limit the number of visitors for him.

An officer at the Aluva Sub Jail — where Dileep is currently incarcerated — had been recently quoted by the New Indian Express as saying: "The jail superintendent took the decision after it was found more than 10 persons visit Dileep daily. Now on, only close friends and family members will be permitted to meet Dileep. The same rule prevails in the case of normal prisoners here."

Malayalam actress Sajitha Madathil only added to this when she spoke out against celebrities who had visited Dileep in prison, saying that almost none of them stood by the victim after her ordeal.

She said: "Those who visited Dileep in jail have not even bothered to call up or inquire about the attacked actress. Apart from her close friends, none from the industry visited her. From this, it is evident that top Mollywood stars are still with the accused and are supporting him. Women in Cinema Collective will look into the matter and take up necessary decisions."