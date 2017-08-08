Malayalam actor Dileep has been lodged at the sub-jail in Aluva for almost a month now, and following his judicial custody expiring on Tuesday, August 8, he was produced before the first class judicial magistrate in Angamaly, Kerala through videoconferencing.

The magistrate, however, extended the judicial custody of the actor by another two weeks till August 22. It was earlier reported that Dileep's new counsel B Raman Pillai will submit a fresh bail plea on Tuesday, but no such action has been initiated so far.

Earlier, the magistrate and the Kerala High Court had denied the bail application of the Janapriyanayakan citing that there is evidence to prove his involvement in the sensational abduction case of a popular South Indian actress, who was waylaid on a Kerala highway on February 17.

The HC had then observed that being a well-known personality in society, Dileep might influence key witnesses in the case. The prosecution had asserted that the probe team is yet to recover the crucial evidence -- the mobile phone used by main accused Pulsar Suni to capture inappropriate visuals of the actress.

Meanwhile, latest reports suggest that Dileep is unwell due to balance disorder and is said to be facing whirling sensations and nausea due to stress and sleeplessness. Producer Suresh Kumar, a close friend of Dileep, has revealed that the actor is getting medical aid for his ear balance problem, and slammed rumours of the accused getting VIP treatment in the prison.