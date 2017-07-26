Even as Kerala actor Dileep, whose judicial custody was extended by another 14 days (up to August 8) at Aluva sub-jail, latest reports hint that the superstar, unlike other inmates, is allegedly enjoying VIP treatment and the jail officials have deputed an aide to serve him. Also, the actor is said to be getting served special food.

These reports emerge just days after news broke out about the VIP treatment enjoyed by former Tamil Nadu CM Jayalalithaa's close aide VK Sasikala at Bengaluru jail.

A Tamilian, arrested in a theft case, is said to be the actor's helper. It is learnt that Dileep is served the same food prepared for the officials in the jail after other inmates go back to their cells post their meal time. He is also said to be given special permission to have food in the kitchen and other privileges.

However, in the wake of the latest allegations, the jail authorities are likely to probe the matter as inmates are generally allowed to get an aide for washing clothes, cleaning plates and washing toilet only if they are unable to do it themselves.

A few days ago, Prisons DIG D Roopa had exposed that the former AIADMK chief had allegedly paid a bribe of Rs 2 crore to get exclusive privileges in the prison after she was convicted in a disproportionate assets case. J Jayalalithaa's former aide was getting special treatment at the Parappana Agrahara, including an exclusive kitchen. In the CCTV footages of the jail, Sasikala is seen in her nightwear instead of the prison uniform like other inmates.

However, Roopa was transferred to the Traffic and Road Safety Department for revealing the corruption going on in the central prison.

