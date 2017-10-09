Following Malayalam actor Dileep's arrest in the sensational actress assault case on July 10, many movies he had committed to earlier faced a major roadblock.

Among them, debutant director Arun Gopy's political thriller Ramaleela hit the theatres on September 28 and managed to strike gold at the box office, crossing the Rs 20-crore mark in less than two weeks.

Now, with the Kerala High Court granting conditional bail to Dileep, he will be soon be back to acting after a gap of over two months. The actor was lodged at a sub-jail in Aluva for 85 days.

The latest schedule of his upcoming film Kammarasambhavam (also spelt Kammara Sambhavam) — which was stalled due to Dileep's arrest — has apparently kickstarted in Vengara in Malappuram on Monday, October 9. The Janapriyanayakan is expected to join the team of the upcoming Malayalam movie by the 20th of this month in Malayatoor.

Directed by Rathish Ambat, Kammarasambavam has a script been penned by Murali Gopy. The movie is said to have a budget of Rs 20 crore and the shooting is expected to be completed in 20 days.

Interestingly, Kammarasambhavam marks the acting debut of Tamil actor Siddharth in Mollywood, and the combined scenes of Dileep, Siddharth and Bobby Simha will be shot in the coming days.

Namitha Pramod plays the female lead in the film, which also has Swetha Menon, Kenny Basumatary, Manikkuttan, Vijayaraghavan, Indrans, Siddique, Vinay Forrt, Sudheer Karamana Baiju, Santhosh Keezhattoor and Anjali Aneesh in significant roles.

Touted to be a magical-realism film, Kammarasambhavam will have its story narrated through three time periods.