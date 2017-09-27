The Kerala High Court on Wednesday, September 27, postponed the verdict on the fifth bail plea submitted by actor Dileep in the sensational case of abduction and assault of a prominent south Indian actress. The bail plea will be taken up on Tuesday, October 3.

The prosecution informed the court that the investigation team was continuing the search for the crucial evidence, a mobile phone that was used to take the inappropriate visuals of the actress, who was waylaid and assaulted in her car on February 17.

It was alleged that Dileep gave the 'quotation' (contract) to the prime accused Pulsar Suni and offered Rs 1.5 crore to abduct, assault the actress. The prosecution also claimed that the actor had promised to pay Rs 3 crore to Suni if he got arrested in the case. Dileep is said to have gained Rs 65 crore through this deal.

During the hearing, the prosecution also read out the statements of Vipinlal, a jail mate of Suni, with whom the accused had reportedly shared the crucial details of the crime.

The name of popular playback singer Rimi Tomy had long been rumoured in connection with the case. She had associated with Dileep for many stage shows, including the latest the Dileep US Show 2017. The probe team had recorded the singer's statement over the phone in July in connection with the case.

Now, latest reports suggest that the investigators are likely to record the confidential statement of the singer-turned-actress in the coming days. They have reportedly submitted the request under section 164 of CrPC.

It has been over two months since Dileep was arrested for allegedly masterminding the actress' abduction. The Janapriyanayakan had filed four bail applications earlier, two each at the Angamaly First Class Judicial Magistrate and the Kerala HC. However, he was denied bail after prosecution suggested he could influence the witnesses if out on bail.

The unexpected arrest of Dileep came as a rude shock to Mollywood resulting in his committed projects hitting a major road block. Among the actor's movies, the political thriller Ramaleela, helmed by debutant Arun Gopy, has been finally scheduled to hit the screens on Thursday, September 28.

Though a campaign is on to boycott the movie, many celebrities have come forward seeking the support of the viewers in the screening of the big budget entertainer, bankrolled by Tomichan Mulakkupadam.