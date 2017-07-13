Days after the arrest of actor Dileep, police sources reportedly claim that two MLAs from Kerala were aware of the whole plot of the Malayalam actress' abduction.

Pulsar Suni is the prime accused in the case. Police are going through the contact numbers on his cellphone and his connections with various people. He was earlier employed as a driver by an MLA and considering this fact, the police suspect that the two MLA had a faint idea about the abduction plan. The police are expected to interrogate the two very soon, Malayalam Manorama reported.

The police arrested actor Dileep on July 10 in connection with the abduction case of the Kerala actress after four months of investigation. He has been remanded to two-day police custody and 14-day judicial custody. The two-day police custody ends at 11.00 am on Friday and it has to be seen whether the police will interrogate the two MLAs before the end of his custody.

Investigators are said to have collected some information about the financial deals of Dileep, who owns restaurants, real estate, theatres and a movie production house. Of late, his alleged involvement in the Dubai-based black money market has also surfaced. The investigators are likely to interrogate the actor in connection with financial irregularities in the coming days.

Ever since his name was linked with the abduction case of the actress, the Malayalam film industry was with Dileep. Many Mollywood celebs empathized with him and support him, until the news about his arrest broke. But they were shocked and found it difficult to digest the fact. Immediately after his arrest, the actor was ousted him from the post of treasurer of the AMMA and also revoked his membership.