Malayalam actor Dileep's arrest on the charges of conspiracy in the sensational abduction case of the sSouth Indian actress has left the Mollywood actors shocked. Many co-actors of the Janapriyanayakan have come forward expressing their anger and shock on his alleged involvement with the assault case of the actress, who was brutally attacked in a moving car by Pulsar Suni and gang.

Many have been stating their reactions via social media, and a Facebook post said to be that of actor Siddique surfaced on social media on Wednesday, July 12.

"Like every Malayalis, I too wish Dileep should be punished if he is found guilty. But I would like to know why media tried not to report the news on forced exhibitionism of Boby Chemmanur on a woman, even after a sting video of him was leaked. The same media, feminists and literate society in Kerala are now targeting Dileep, and destroying his shops even before the court pronounce him guilty. But why none of Bobby Chemmanur's shops were attacked then? If Dileep has committed the mistake, he will be punished, and I would like to add that the media trial before that is not ethical as he is just charged with an offence and not proved to be a criminal [translated from Malayalam]."

Soon after the Facebook post went viral, many news websites had published it as the response of Siddique. However, it is understood that it is shared on the fan page of the actor, evident from the URL of the page that clearly says @SiddiqueFanPage. Siddique, who is not on social media, is yet to react to the Facebook post that has gone viral, and it has to be noted that when someone created a fake profile using his name, the actor had responded via a video message shared by many celebrities in the industry.

Who is Boby Chemmanur?

Boby Chemmanur is the owner of Chemmanur International Jewellers and Chemmanur Credits and Investments Ltd. He is known for his humanitarian efforts, and made headlines, for completing 812 km long marathon from Kasaragod to Thiruvananthapuram to start the world's largest blood bank.

However, a few months ago, a sting video allegedly that of Boby, in which he admits to being a womaniser, had gone viral on social media. It was said to be captured by one of his employees, with whom he had a sexual relationship, to reveal the darker side of the philanthropist. Even after complaints were raised against the entrepreneur, no action was taken against him, and none of the major media in the state had reported it, apparently due to his money power and influence.

