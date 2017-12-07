Sidharth Shukla, who plays the male lead on TV show Dil Se Dil Tak, will no longer continue being a part of the show. The hunk has quit the show owing to creative differences.

Talking about why he chose to take an exit, Sidharth told the daily: "I wasn't happy with the way my character was shaping up and the track didn't pan out as I was promised. I had a meeting with the producer and we decided to part ways mutually."

On the other hand, rumour has it that Sidharth's unruly behaviour and starry tantrums on the sets caused the makers to oust him from the show. Besides making the cast and crew wait for several hours for start the shoot, Sidharth had apparently abused co-actress Jasmin Bhasin and Kunal Verma in the past as well. Not just that, the actor even had a heated argument with Shital Somani, show's Project Head, after which he stormed out of the set.

Meanwhile, the report said that Rohan Gandotra, who was last seen on Kaala Teeka, will step into Sidharth's shoes. He will play the role of Parth Bhanushali in Dil Se Dil Tak.

Confirming the news of Rohan entering the show, producer Sumeet Mittal said, "Sidharth and we had creative differences and hence, we decided to go our separate ways on a good note."

Dil Se Dil Tak started off with a unique concept, breaking the stereotype of saas-bahu dramas on Indian television. Also starring Rashami Desai, the show deals with the subject of surrogacy and how the older generation of a traditional family will accept it.