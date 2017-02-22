Dil Se Dil Tak, a new show with a unique concept, has broken the stereotype of saas-bahu dramas on Indian television. Starring Siddharth Shukla, Rashami Desai and Jasmin Bhasin, Dil Se Dil Tak deals with the subject of surrogacy and how older generation of a traditional family will accept it. Fortunately, it has been receiving good response from viewers.

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai actor Mohsin aka Kartik confirms dating Shivangi aka Naira

Talking about the change of content in television, Jasmin told Indo-Asian News Service (IANS): "Television content is changing as it reflects the reality. In our show, we are portraying the usefulness of surrogacy and how modern young couples go through emotional and social ups and downs to deal with infertility."

Rashami, who is best remembered as Tapasya of Uttaran, added: "I think there are three phases of changes that I have observed. When I was a kid and was just a part of the audience, the stories of TV serials were quite different from when I started my career in television. Now, we explore on different subjects that are close to reality."

Siddharth, who rose to popularity in popular show Balika Vadhu, said that the series enables audience to see the complexity of modern day relationships, which is quite relatable in today's time.

The content of television has been changing with the changing times and more sensitive subjects are being explored these days. One among the fairly new shows is Shakti- Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki, which deals with LGBT (lesbian, gay, bisexual, and transgender) community, and has been garnering overwhelming response from viewers.