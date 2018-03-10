Rating Dil Juunglee Taapsee Pannu's cuteness and Saqib Saleem's acting is the only plus point here, otherwise, the film is just a waste of time.

Director: Aleya Sen

Cast: Taapsee Pannu, Saqib Saleem, Abhilash Thapliyal, Nidhi Singh, Srishti Shrivastava, Ayesha Kaduskar, Santosh Barmola

Storyline: I am sorry but this had no story. It was one typical cliché 'dish' served probably in a more 'gastronomical' way but rather than melting in your mouth, it just gave indigestion.

Koroli (Taapsee Pannu), daughter of a rich businessman (whose interest is in Literature) from London falls in love with a Delhi boy (aspires to become a Bollywood actor) Sumit Uppal (Saqib Saleem). Their relationship evolves from a teacher-student to lovers who elope.

Cut to – after 7 years, Taapsee now enters in a different avatar handling her father's business in London where she bumps into Saqib Saleem and the love is back again! But the twist is that she is already engaged to a rich childhood friend Jay Singh Rathore (Santosh Barmola). Will they fall in love again and get married the second time now?

Performances:

Taapsee Pannu as Koroli Nair a.k.a Koro is that typical heroine with spectacles, hesitant to speak up in front of her father, naïve and gullible. And even post interval (after 7 years) the director shows that plain and simple change — lenses, fashionable and has got the courage to run a business. Talking about her acting, Taapsee showed a variety of emotions easily. She was brilliant but her character was flawed.

Saqib Saleem as Sumit Uppal did a good job with his character. The story was flawed and not the actors in this case.

Positives:

Supporting cast of the film — Abhilash Thapliyal as Prashant, Nidhi Singh as Ayesha Kumar (who plays Sumit's girlfriend in the second half of the film), Srishti Shrivastava as Shumi and Ayesha Kaduskar as Geetika — did a wonderful job with their roles as friends.

Supriyya Shukla as Sumit's mother is quite fun and relatable. Santosh Barmola as Koro's fiancé Jai brings in the right amount of balance in the film.

The music of the film is engaging and soulful.

Negatives:

Cliché elements like — a boy jumping in the river to save the girl, the difference between the rich and middle class, girls are cute when drunk, change of heart in the climax — the director should realize that it is perfectly okay if the film doesn't show a happy ending.

Let's not forget the dumb dialogues, predictable story, poor direction, and screenplay. At one point, it reminded us of Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam.

Verdict:

Only the protagonists are good, otherwise, it is a waste of time.