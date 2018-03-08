Dil Juunglee is a light-hearted romantic comedy film, which stars a fresh pair of Saqib Saleem and Taapsee Pannu. Viewers are expecting it to be entertaining and thus, they have shared their thoughts about the movie on social media.

Dil Juunglee will release on March 9 along with three other flicks -- Hate Story 4, 3 Storeys and Baa Baaa Black Sheep. Competition is tough for this Aleya Sen Sharma directorial, but the actors and the trailer have made fans curious about the film. Thus, positive word of mouth is expected from it.

The music of this rom-com has won hearts, especially Guru Randhawa's Nachle Na, which has crossed 23 million views on YouTube in a month.

Dil Juunglee revolves around Taapsee's character who is an English teacher and quite disciplined girl. She falls in love with Saqib Saleem, who is her student. Well, this is just first half of the movie.

In the second half, Taapsee is seen abroad, dating a handsome rich man. She and Saqib cross paths, but what happens to their incomplete love story is the crux of the story.

Apart from Taapsee Pannu and Saqib Saleem, Dil Juunglee also features Nidhi Singh and Abhilash Thapliyal. The rom-com is produced by Deepshikha Deshmukh and Jackky Bhagnani.

The cast is amazing and audience are just waiting to watch the movie. They have shared their expectations and views about Dil Juunglee on Twitter.

Here are the tweets:

#DilJuunglee looks too urban and the trailer left many viewers confused. Its music hasn’t worked and yet, the makers threw a music success bash! https://t.co/uTlWOBs0D8 — Fenil Seta (@fenil_seta) March 8, 2018

Stay tuned for audience review on Dil Juunglee.