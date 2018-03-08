After Judwaa 2, actress Taapsee Pannu is back on the silver screen with another rom-com, Dil Juunglee. She will be seen romancing Saqib Saleem in the Aleya Sen Sharma directorial, which releases on March 9.

Movie review

Dil Juunglee is a light-hearted romantic comedy film. Taapsee and Saqib's chemistry is superb on-screen. The review from the audience, critics, and celebrities are awaited, but the movie looks promising and entertaining.

The songs of Dil Juunglee have won hearts. From Guru Randhawa's Nachle Na to romantic track Gazab Ka Hai Din, these songs are the soul of this film. The peppy track, Nachle Na, went viral and it has touched 23 million views on YouTube in a month.

Box Office Collection

Due to less hype around this movie, the occupancy on the first day is expected to be low. According to International Business Times India, the box office prediction is around Rs 3-4 crore. Depending on the first show's word of mouth, Dil Juunglee's business will be calculated.

Story

In the first half of Dil Juunglee, Taapsee plays an English teacher who lives her life like a fairytale where everything is beautiful and perfect around her.

In the second half, there is a time lapse where Taapsee's character gets matured and becomes a woman who is more practical in her approach.

Trailer

The trailer of the film suggested that Dil Juunglee will have a plot filled with a lot of drama, madness and also mush moments.

Cast & crew

Dil Juunglee features Taapsee Pannu, Saqib Saleem, Nidhi Singh, Srishti Shrivastava and Abhilash Thapliyal. The film is produced by Deepshikha Deshmukh and Jackky Bhagnani.

Taapsee Pannu and Saqib Saleem's movie was earlier set to release on February 16, but Aiyaary got postponed to the aforementioned date. Thus, to avoid the clash with a big film, Dil Juunglee makers shifted the date to March 9. Now, it is clashing with Hate Story 4, 3 Storeys and Baa Baaa Black Sheep.