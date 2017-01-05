Star Plus is set to launch a new reality singing show Dil Hai Hindustani, which will be quite different from the reality shows that have been telecast until now.

Dil Hai Hindustani will see people of varied nationalities singing Bollywood numbers. The performances will also not be restricted to solo or duets, but bands, choirs, rap and hip-hop artists will also be seen competing against each other to win the coveted trophy. In fact, middle-aged people will also be participating on the show.

It will be judged by music composer Shekhar Ravjiani, filmmaker Karan Johar, rapper Badshah and singer Shalmali Kholgade and will go on air from Saturday, January 7 at 8 pm onwards.

"There are people from Russia, Brunei, New York, Rajasthan and Punjab. So, it will be a mix of people hailing from different places. You will get to see solo performances, bands, duets, choirs, hip-hop and rap stars. You will get to hear something unique, see something different. Middle-aged people around 50-55 will also perform. It is a unique show," Shekhar told Indo Asian News Service (IANS) during the show's promotion.

"Some talents are already a sensation on platforms like YouTube. They might have a following in millions. One feels very proud of one's country when people from outside India come and sing Bollywood songs," he added.

Recently, there were reports that the makers were keen on bringing on board Aishwarya Rai Bachchan as one of the judges of the show. In fact, there were reports that the beauty queen was in talks with the makers. However, it seems the deal between the actress and the makers didn't materialise.