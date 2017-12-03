The makers of Tiger Zinda Hai finally showcased some beautiful chemistry between Salman Khan an Katrina Kaif with the latest song video Dil Diyan Gallan.

After the peppy party anthem Swag Se Swagat, the second song from the film — Dil Diyan Gallan — is a romantic track with beautiful lyrics and soothing music. Moreover, Salman's way of wooing his lady love Katrina in the video is also receiving a lot of attention.

Sung by the talented Atif Aslam, the song has music composed by Vishal and Shekhar. The lyrics of Dil Diyan Gallan have been penned by Irshad Kamil.

Neither the trailer of the film nor the first song video of Tiger Zinda Hai had shown much romance between the two leads. Hence, fans were eagerly waiting for a romantic track like Dil Diyan Gallan.

And it looks like the wait was worth it. Fans have liked the new track immensely, and have also been praising Salman and Katrina's camaraderie.

The exotic locations and the cinematography of the song video are also being talked about. Basically, everything about the song video is getting a thumbs-up. Social media is filled with comments praising Dil Diyan Gallan.

The trailer of Tiger Zinda Hai had mostly action, followed by a song that was highly energetic in nature.

Now, Dil Diyan Gallan has revealed the other side of the film, as well as of the two characters. This song video has certainly upped the excitement level among fans.

Directed by Ali Abbas Zafar, Tiger Zinda Hai is a sequel of Ek Tha Tiger, which was a big hit. However, considering the action sequences and the hype around the film, Tiger Zinda Hai is being expected to be a much bigger blockbuster.

The movie is slated to be released on December 22. Watch the video and the comments on social media below:

#DilDiyanGallan is not only breaking all records of YouTube likes & views but also is touching the heart strings of everyone. Almost everyone has loved the song & chemistry of Salman-Katrina. — Deνιℓ (@ibeingdevil_) December 3, 2017

I am obsessed with #DilDiyanGallan ?? I have been watching it again & again... it's soo beautiful!❤ — Tiger? (@SultanKiAngel) December 3, 2017

So beautifully shot! @aliabbaszafar Just takes the song to a whole new level. ??? #DilDiyanGallan #TigerZindaHai — Shekhar Ravjiani (@ShekharRavjiani) December 2, 2017