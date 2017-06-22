Gregory "Shock G" Jacobs, the famous Digital Underground rapper, was arrested in Rice Lake, Wisconsin, on suspicion of drug paraphernalia possession, according to reports. The rapper was taken to the Barron County Jail on June 13 where he was held for around two hours and was released after posting $100 cash bail.

Local station WEAU reports that an officer pulled a vehicle without a license plate and Jacob, who is also known as Humpty Hump, was driving the vehicle. When the officer stopped the car, he found drug paraphernalia inside the vehicle.

Also Read: Digital Underground rapper Shock G busted for drug paraphernalia in Wisconsin

Here is what you need to know about the rapper.

Shock G was active in music scene since early years

He participated in several contests, playing shows and made tapes to share with friends. Over the time, he became more creative, playful, and experimental with his music.

Shock G worked as a clerk in local music equipment store

Before starting Digital Underground, he worked as a clerk in a local music equipment store and served customers in Oakland.

Shock G set up Digital Underground

The rapper relocated to Oakland and formed the hip-hop group Digital Underground with Chopmaster J and Kenny-K. The trio achieved first success almost 15 months after starting Digital Underground.

Shock G's other identities

During his career, the rapper created several aliases, including Rackadelic, Piano Man and Humpty Hump, which turned out to be an iconic character. His Humpty Hump character became so popular that a fictional biography was created.

Shock G launched legendary rapper Tupac Shakur's career

Tupac Shakur started his career with alternative hip-hop group Digital Underground. In 1990, Tupac debuted in Digital Underground's Same Song from the 1991 film Nothing but Trouble. The group even co-produced several of 2Pac's albums. In 1993, he produced Tupac's breakthrough platinum single, I Get Around.

Shock G's acting career

Jacob's acting career might not be as noteworthy as his career in music. He made a cameo appearance in the 1991's sitcom Drexell's Class. He later appeared in Nothing but Trouble as Shock G and Humpty Hump. He also appeared in several music documentaries and recently in Tupac Shakur's biopic All Eyez on Me.

Shock G's background

The rapper in his song "Who's Clean" described himself as Afroricaneuroasiac because of his different backgrounds. His maternal grandmother is half-Pakistani and half-East Indian (Hindu), maternal grandfather is half-Jewish and half-Puerto Rican, paternal grandfather is half-African American and half-Trini, while his paternal grandmother is half-African American and half Irish descent.