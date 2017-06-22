Digital Underground rapper Shock G was arrested last week in Wisconsin after performing at an Aquafest event with Naughty by Nature. According to WEAU, the hip-hop star was accused of drug paraphernalia possession.

Also read: Tupac Shakur was shot in arms, legs and ba**s, says Mickey Rourke slamming DJ Funkmaster Flex's claim

Shock G aka Gregory Jacobs was taken to the Barron County Jail on June 13. But he was held for a little more than two hours as he posted the $100 cash bail and got released.

According to WEAU NEWS, a Rice Lake police officer pulled over a car around 2 am as the license plate was listed to an unlicensed driver. And, the 53-year-old star was driving as a passenger with the car's owner.

Captain Tracy Hom said that the officer found drug paraphernalia inside the vehicle. However, they did not clearly state about what they found inside the car. Police have also been wondering why Shock G was in the area even after two days passed by following the concert.

According to Aquafest's website, Shock G of Digital Underground appeared as a special guest star at Naughty by Nature's June 10 performance.

Digital Underground, an alternative hip hop group, rose to fame for the song The Humpty Dance (which was released in 1990). Billboard's website said the song peaked at number 11 on the pop chart and number seven on the R&B chart.

Shock G has recently been featured in the Tupac Shakur biopic, All Eyez On Me. The late American rapper started his journey in Digital Underground in the last 80s as a backup dancer.