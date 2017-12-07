On Day 1 of the 14th Dubai International Film Festival, 2017, stylish Sonam Kapoor posed with Turkish actress Tuba Buyukustun on the red carpet.

Wearing an ivory bustier gown with a matching long coat from Ashi Studio and Roger Vivier pumps, Sonam looked amazing. She will be attending the IWC Filmmaker Award gala today at the One&Only Royal Mirage hotel.

And the evening just got better when Irrfan Khan, who has managed to make his lasting mark with incredible performances in Asian and Hollywood cinema, was presented with a DIFF Honourary Award for his contributions to the industry.

The actor, whose has some marvellous films under his name -- A Mighty Heart and The Lunchbox, will showcase his Anup Singh-directed relationship drama, The Song of the Scorpions, at this year's festival.

Stars walking the red carpet included Oscar-winner Cate Blanchett, who was awarded the Dubai International Film Festival Honorary Award.

Reportedly, Ishan Khattar who is making his debut with Iranian director Majid Majidi's Beyond the Clouds will also be present.

Check out the pictures from Day 1 of DIFF 2017: