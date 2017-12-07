Sonam Kapoor Irrfan Khan
Sonam Kapoor and Irrfan Khan at DIFF 2017Getty Images

On Day 1 of the 14th Dubai International Film Festival, 2017, stylish Sonam Kapoor posed with Turkish actress Tuba Buyukustun on the red carpet.

Wearing an ivory bustier gown with a matching long coat from Ashi Studio and Roger Vivier pumps, Sonam looked amazing. She will be attending the IWC Filmmaker Award gala today at the One&Only Royal Mirage hotel.

And the evening just got better when Irrfan Khan, who has managed to make his lasting mark with incredible performances in Asian and Hollywood cinema, was presented with a DIFF Honourary Award for his contributions to the industry.

The actor, whose has some marvellous films under his name -- A Mighty Heart and The Lunchbox, will showcase his Anup Singh-directed relationship drama, The Song of the Scorpions, at this year's festival.

Stars walking the red carpet included Oscar-winner Cate Blanchett, who was awarded the Dubai International Film Festival Honorary Award.

Reportedly, Ishan Khattar who is making his debut with Iranian director Majid Majidi's Beyond the Clouds will also be present.

Check out the pictures from Day 1 of DIFF 2017:

Sonam Kapoor
Sonam Kapoor attends the Opening Night Gala of the 14th annual Dubai International Film Festival held at the Madinat Jumeriah Complex on December 6, 2017 in Dubai, United Arab EmiratesNeilson Barnard/Getty Images for DIFF
Sonam Kapoor
Tuba Buyukustun, Sonam Kapoor and Raya Abirached attend the Opening Night Gala of the 14th annual Dubai International Film Festival held at the Madinat Jumeriah Complex on December 6, 2017 in Dubai, United Arab EmiratesPhoto by Vittorio Zunino Celotto/Getty Images for DIFF
Irrfan Khan
Irrfan Khan on stage after he received his Honorary Award from HH Sheikh Mansoor bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum and DIFF Chairman Abdulhamid Juma during the Opening Night Gala of the 14th annual Dubai International Film Festival held at the Madinat Jumeriah Complex on December 6, 2017, in Dubai, United Arab Emirates.Neilson Barnard/Getty Images for DIFF