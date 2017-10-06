India is known as the Diabetes capital of the world with 61 million people suffering from it and the number is increasing day by day. Since it is a persistent problem in the country, let's just know about the disease first.

There are two types of diabetes: In type I, body does not produce insulin at all and in type II, body does not produce enough insulin or the amount that is produced doesn't absorb sugar from our blood.

It can lead to heart diseases, kidney failure, liver damage and cataract. However, there are some simple changes that you can make in your lifestyle to prevent diabetes or fight against it.

Here are the top 7 home remedies that you could use to fight diabetes:

Guava

Guava has high vitamin C and fibre content which helps in maintaining the blood sugar level. It slows down the metabolism of the body and therefore helps in better absorption of sugar from food to lower blood sugar. However, one shouldn't consume too many in a day, as it contains potassium and can be toxic for the body. Also, the skin of the fruit should not be eaten if you are suffering from diabetes.

Fenugreek (methi)

Fenugreek is effective in controlling both the types of diabetes. It improves glucose tolerance and lowers the blood sugar levels as it is high in fibre. It also stimulates the secretion of insulin. Soak two tablespoons of the seeds over night in a cup of water. Drink the water along with the seeds on an empty stomach next morning.

Bitter Gourd

Bitter gourd has a chemical called Charantin that helps in lowering the blood glucose effects. It influences the glucose metabolism in the entire body. Also, it helps in increasing the pancreatic insulin secretion to prevent insulin resistance. Most importantly, bitter gourd is good for both type I and type II diabetes. You can drink bitter gourd juice on an empty stomach every morning.

Indian Gooseberry (Amla)

Vitamin C rich Indian Gooseberry is good for controlling diabetes. The juice of amla promotes the functioning of the pancreas and helps in production of insulin to lower blood sugar from the body. You can have it by making a fine paste of 2-3 amla fruits and the squeeze out the juice. Mix the juice in one cup of water and drink it empty stomach every day.

Neem

Neem enhances the insulin receptor sensitivity in Beta cells and lowers blood glucose levels. It has been found the bitter leaves are so effective that it reduces the need for insulin in the body by up to 60%.

Cinnamon

The various bioactive components of cinnamon like cinnamaldehyde, cinnamate, cinnamic acid, and numerous essential oils can help in preventing diabetes. It reduces the blood sugar levels in the body by stimulating activity of the insulin. It can work as an effective option to lower the blood sugar levels in case of type II diabetes. However, it shouldn't be taken in excessive amount as it can lead to breathing problems.

Black Plum or Indian Blackberry

Black plum, commonly known as jamun, helps in lowering the blood sugar levels. Researchers say that consuming around 100 grams of Jamun every day show tremendous improvement in the blood sugar levels.