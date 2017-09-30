Argentine legend Diego Maradona on Saturday (September 30) said his trip to Kolkata would be postponed from October 2 to October 8 during the FIFA Under-17 World Cup.

Maradona is slated to visit the city for the second time when Chile take on England and Iraq play Mexico in two group F matches of the U-17 WOrld Cup at the revamped Salt Lake Stadium here.

The 56-year-old's visit to the city has now been postponed for the third time.

"To the people of Kolkata, I would like to tell you that due to my work obligations in the Arab Emirates, my visit to India on October 2 has been postponed," read the English translation of a Spanish post on Maradona's official Facebook page.

"I want to thank the authorities and all those who make possible my visit to their beloved country. See you soon #Kolkata, I wish you happy holidays!!!"

The organisers announced in a statement that Maradona has been held up due to his engagements in the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

"Maradona is unable to make it to Kolkata on October 2-5 , 2017, due to his sudden football obligation in the UAE. Incidentally, the Copa Presidente Tournament (its the King's Cup in UAE, where teams participate in front of the Kings of various Arab Nations), which was earlier scheduled in last second week of October, has got preponed to October 4 & 6," the statement said.

"Maradona, being the Coach of Al Fujairah team, had to stay back on the instruction of King Sulaman. Maradona, is also personally apologetic for this unforeseen contingency and has apologised to his Kolkata fans, through his Facebook post and email."

However, Maradona has committed to now come on October 8 and stay till October 10 to fulfil all his commitments in Kolkata.

"Accordingly, the revised dates will be 8th to 10th October," a statement from the organisers of the programme said.

This is the third time that Maradona's trip has been postponed. He was originally scheduled to come in the third week of September.

Maradona was also to kick off a football conclave here on October 3 with a galaxy of Indian celebrities before locking horns with cricket icon Sourav Ganguly in a much-hyped 'Match for Unity' in Barasat on October 5.