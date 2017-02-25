On Friday, February 24, actor Vinay Forrt announced the title launch event of his upcoming movie Ladoo. The team of Ladoo, along with Vinay and Shabareesh Varma, later launched the title of the romantic comedy entertainer during a press meet held at hotel Periyaar in Kochi.

After the title launch, the team has now released a unique casting call video featuring Balu Varghese, Saju Navodaya and Shabareesh.

The one-minute-30-second casting call video of Ladoo, a first-of-its-kind in Malayalam, has already gone viral on social media with nearly eight thousand views in 17 hours of its release.

Ladoo is the directorial venture of debutant Arungeorge K David, and also stars Sharafudheen and Manoj Guinness in significant roles. Sagar Sathyan penned the script. The cinematography will be handled by Gautam Sankar. Premam fame Rajesh Murugesan will set the movie to music.

Do you like to be part of Ladoo?

Mail your portfolio to ladoothemovie@gmail.com or contact 9846268143. The last date for submission is March 10, 2017.

Watch the casting call video of Ladoo movie here: